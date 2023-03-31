Critical Analysis: Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honest and Meiwu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $313.65 million 0.51 -$49.02 million ($0.54) -3.15 Meiwu Technology $5.93 million 1.00 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -15.63% -27.32% -17.21% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Honest and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Honest has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Honest and Meiwu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 3 1 0 2.25 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Honest currently has a consensus price target of $3.19, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Summary

Meiwu Technology beats Honest on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest



The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Meiwu Technology



Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

