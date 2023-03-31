Critical Comparison: Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) vs. Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and Save Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.98 Save Foods $394,004.00 4.84 -$4.82 million ($1.64) -0.40

Cavitation Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Save Foods. Cavitation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Save Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Save Foods -1,645.13% -101.90% -85.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.5% of Cavitation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Save Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Cavitation Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Save Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cavitation Technologies and Save Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cavitation Technologies beats Save Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement. The company was founded by Roman Gordon and Igor Gorodnitsky on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Neve Yarak, Israel.

