Critical Contrast: Austin Gold (AUST) and The Competition

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Austin Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Austin Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Austin Gold Competitors 650 3079 3814 78 2.44

Austin Gold presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 40.47%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

1.3% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Austin Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -18.00 Austin Gold Competitors $1.78 billion $4.52 million 5.53

Austin Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A Austin Gold Competitors -23.05% -4.98% -1.62%

Summary

Austin Gold beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Austin Gold Company Profile

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

