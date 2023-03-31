Critical Contrast: Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) & Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diodes and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diodes presently has a consensus target price of $105.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.36%. Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.63%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Diodes.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $2.00 billion 2.08 $331.28 million $7.22 12.67 Ideal Power $200,000.00 293.83 -$7.19 million ($1.17) -8.47

This table compares Diodes and Ideal Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Diodes has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 16.56% 23.28% 14.90% Ideal Power -3,524.51% -34.05% -31.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Diodes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diodes beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

