Critical Review: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.68 million 386.14 -$105.03 million ($0.10) -6.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals $316.39 million 2.19 -$47.90 million ($3.04) -13.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Biotherapeutics. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Biotherapeutics -6,240.76% -50.86% -348.36% ANI Pharmaceuticals -15.14% 4.04% 1.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.55%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L. Boynton on March 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. The company was founded on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Baudette, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.