Critical Review: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) vs. Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Detwiler Fenton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Greystone Housing Impact Investors presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.73%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 80.87% 20.19% 4.48% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Detwiler Fenton Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.77 $65.56 million $2.64 6.47 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as a research boutique providing investment research and investment banking services to institutional clients. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

