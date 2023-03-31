Critical Review: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) versus Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX)

Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Lithium and Smart Sand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.89%. Smart Sand has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.35%. Given Smart Sand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand $255.74 million 0.31 -$700,000.00 ($0.02) -85.96

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Smart Sand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atlas Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart Sand.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Smart Sand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand -0.27% -0.29% -0.19%

Summary

Atlas Lithium beats Smart Sand on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Rating)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Smart Sand

(Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.