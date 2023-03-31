CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of CVV stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 million, a P/E ratio of -407.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.