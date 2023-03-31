CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVVGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of CVV stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 million, a P/E ratio of -407.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.