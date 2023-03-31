Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

