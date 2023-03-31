CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.17.
CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $97.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.69.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
