CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.17.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $97.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,327 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,545,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 792,101 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

