DA Davidson Comments on OppFi Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OppFi in a report released on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OppFi’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 732,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OppFi by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,300,000,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OppFi by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
