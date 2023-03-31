DA Davidson Comments on OppFi Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OppFi in a report released on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OppFi’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get OppFi alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

OppFi Trading Up 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OPFI stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. OppFi has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $225.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 732,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OppFi by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,300,000,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OppFi by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.