Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 5.1%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.61 and last traded at $46.61. 186,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,322,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 40.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

