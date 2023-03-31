Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $60.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

PLAY stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall L. Jones purchased 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,835 shares of company stock worth $327,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

