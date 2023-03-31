Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment traded as low as $34.16 and last traded at $34.88. 312,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 988,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Randall L. Jones acquired 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,835 shares of company stock worth $327,708. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

