DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 11,912 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,639.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.