DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 14,224 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTZ. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 226.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,868,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after buying an additional 1,989,658 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 32,495.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 485,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 484,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 597.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 43.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,503,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after buying an additional 458,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $4,636,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,629.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $24,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,782,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

