DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 150.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 26.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 3.01. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

