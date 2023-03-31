DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

