DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,980 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $162.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.90. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

