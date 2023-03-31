DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 5,370 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Southern stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

