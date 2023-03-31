DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 6,468 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

