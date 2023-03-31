DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

