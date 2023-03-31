DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.53. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

