DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAH opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.