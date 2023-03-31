DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 12,105 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

