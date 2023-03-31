DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 254,759 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 254,759 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $211.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46, a PEG ratio of 181.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.85. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

