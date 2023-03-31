DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($116.72) to GBX 9,890 ($121.51) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ferguson from £114 ($140.07) to £128 ($157.27) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FERG opened at $131.52 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.92 and its 200-day moving average is $125.89.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.