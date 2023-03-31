David Martin Poppe Acquires 3,500 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) Director David Martin Poppe bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Central Securities Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $34.43 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $42.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

