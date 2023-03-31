Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of adidas stock opened at €155.00 ($166.67) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($216.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €145.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €131.73.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

