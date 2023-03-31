Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Cut by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 235,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 88,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.45) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.98) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $180.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

