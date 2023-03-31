Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Diageo by 119.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.83) to GBX 2,750 ($33.79) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.98) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $180.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $212.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average of $175.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

