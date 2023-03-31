Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.43 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average is $141.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

