Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$89.00 at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CSFB set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$89.67.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Up 0.5 %

Dollarama stock opened at C$80.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,241.95. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$64.79 and a 12-month high of C$85.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$78.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Dollarama

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total value of C$431,579.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,083,686.75. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.