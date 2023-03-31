DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DraftKings by 136.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock worth $27,070,786. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.