Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 4.8 %

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

