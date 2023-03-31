Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $170.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.