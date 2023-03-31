Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) vs. Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Financial Comparison

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emeren Group and Ambarella’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $50.08 million 5.18 $6.86 million $0.09 47.89 Ambarella $337.61 million 8.80 -$65.39 million ($1.71) -44.80

Emeren Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emeren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Ambarella 1 5 13 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Emeren Group and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.

Emeren Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 114.62%. Ambarella has a consensus price target of $95.78, suggesting a potential upside of 25.02%. Given Emeren Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Ambarella.

Risk & Volatility

Emeren Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emeren Group and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group -0.80% 0.35% 0.30% Ambarella -19.37% -8.94% -7.66%

Summary

Emeren Group beats Ambarella on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

