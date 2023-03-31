Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lifted to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.47. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $72.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,125,000 after acquiring an additional 229,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.