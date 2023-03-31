Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 508,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,213 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Energizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ENR stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

