Enerplus Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

ERF stock opened at C$19.55 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$25.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.15 per share, with a total value of C$90,764.00. In other news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$176,342.70. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.15 per share, with a total value of C$90,764.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

