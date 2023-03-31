Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Up 1.3 %

ENOV stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.44 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Enovis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.