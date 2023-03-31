Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Enovix stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. Enovix has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 174,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enovix by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 710,819 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

