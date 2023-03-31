Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Lowered to C$3.75

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

