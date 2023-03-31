EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $150.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EOG Resources Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.28. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

