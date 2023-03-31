Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

EFX stock opened at $199.69 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $243.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

