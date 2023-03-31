Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ERO. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.50.

TSE:ERO opened at C$24.25 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7734434 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

