Erste Group Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Erste Group Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

