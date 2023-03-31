Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.