EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 3,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 38,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.
EVE Trading Up 1.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.
Institutional Trading of EVE
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
