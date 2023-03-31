EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 3,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 38,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.92% of EVE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

