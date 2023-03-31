Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,915,586. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

